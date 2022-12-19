Maharashtra Assembly: NCP MLA arrives with 2-month-old son to attend winter session

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh caught everyone's attention when she arrived at the Maharashtra legislature carrying her two-and-a-half-month-old son to attend the winter session, which began here on Monday.

The MLA from Nashik was accompanied by two members of her family and her son Prashansak who was born on September 30.

Speaking to reporters before entering the Vidhan Bhavan, Ahire Wagh said the winter session is a time to raise concerns of constituencies and people of the state.

"Apart from being a mother to a baby boy, I am also a public representative and have come to raise concerns of my constituency. My family has come with me and they will look after the baby when I am in the House," the NCP MLA said.