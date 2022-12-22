PM Modi calls high-level meeting to review Covid situation

New Delhi: With three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, the strain driving China's current surge of COVID cases, were detected in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to review the situation at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Incidentally, the meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, official sources said, adding that two cases have been reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

After the meeting on Wednesday, Mandaviya stressed the need for continued surveillance even though there is no overall increase in the Covid caseload as of now.

"Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," the minister said.

He directed that the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network be strengthened.

(With PTI inputs)