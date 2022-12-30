PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday. She was 99.

She was admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday due to health issues.

The UN Mehta Heart Hospital released a statement that she passed away early morning.

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. Photo: PTU

Heeraben lived with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister had visited his mother during her birthday in June and later during the Gujarat polls where both of them cast their votes.

In this Saturday, June 18, 2022 file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar. Photo: PTI

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

“When I met her on her birthday, she said one thing - Always remembered - Work with intelligence, live life with purity,” Modi said in a tweet.