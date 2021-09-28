Now, digital health card for all; pan-India roll-out commences

New Delhi: The Central Government has launched nationwide registration for the unique digital health card, containing the detailed health records of a citizen. It is not mandatory to link the health card with the Aadhar.

The programme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was first rolled out by the Centre in the Union Territories on a pilot basis. The programme was extended to other parts of India on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the programme, termed it as a revolutionary step in the health sector. As of now, 15.57 lakh people have taken the digital health card.

Once registered, you will get a 14-digit ID number and PHR (Personal Health Records) address. You may download the virtual health card. The medical facilities can be availed on the basis of the new health ID number.

Aadhaar is allowed only for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and this was the reason why the Central Government came up with a new digital card in the health sector.

How to register



Enter the website healthid.ndhm.gov.in/register', go to the head 'Generate your Health ID' and then register your name using the Aadhaar card. If you are not interested in giving an Aadhar card for registration, click the link below and register by giving your mobile number.



You will have to give your name, gender, address and mobile number for registration. You can upload your picture too.

Give something like an e-mail user ID of yours as your PHR address. Remember, you can always remember the PHR address compared to the 14-number-digital ID.

Once registration is completed, you can see the virtual health card. You can then download it. If you provide Aadhaar details, you can complete the KYC (Know Your Customer) process too.

How to link health records



Open 'NDHM Health Records Application' App in Google Playstore and login using PHR address and password.



Hospitals listed in the network can use the 'Link Option Facility' in the App to register their patients. In that case, the patients can scan and keep their health records safe. You can also scan QR code, which is to be given to hospitals soon, and link your health ID with the hospitals.

As per this facility, the health records of beneficiaries could be exchanged to anyone only with their permission. The beneficiary can decide how long a given set of his health records can be kept by a doctor.

Registration for doctors, hospitals



Apart from the public, doctors and health institutions like hospitals, labs and pharmacies need special registration as per the new scheme.



The idea behind registering health institutions is that it could enable the linking of health records of the public with the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR).