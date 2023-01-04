Drunken man urinates in front of female passenger; DGCA seeks report from AI

New Delhi: A drunken man allegedly urinated in front of a female passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Despite her complaint to the airline crew, the man was allowed to go scot-free, the woman said in her complaint to the company.

Now the industry regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has asked for a report from the airline. An official said that action would be taken based on the report.

As per agency reports, the incident took place on November 26, 2022. The man in an inebriated state urinated in front of the senior citizen sitting in her business class seat. The woman complained to the crew, but no action was taken. The woman said that when the flight landed in Delhi, he walked out of the airport without being questioned or facing any action.

She also claimed that the airline initiated the investigation only after she filed a complaint to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Meanwhile, Air India has constituted an internal committee to look into the incident and take appropriate action against the male passenger. It has also been recommended to put him on a 'no-fly' list. An Air India official said that a government committee is looking into the incident and the airline is awaiting a decision from the panel.

"We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who had behaved in an unacceptable manner, affecting another.

"...We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process," the spokesperson added.

AI, India's flag carrier, and its subsidiary Air India Express was acquired by Tata on January 27, 2022.