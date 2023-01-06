Mumbai man who urinated on woman in Air India flight sacked by his US employer

New Delhi: The man, who urinated on an elderly woman in an Air India flight in November, has been fired by his company in the United States.

The accused, identified as Shankar Mishra, a 34-year-old from Mumbai, was working with US financial services company, Wells Fargo.

Earlier, the Delhi police said the accused was the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

The company said in a statement that the incident was 'deeply disturbing'.

"This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo," the firm said in a statement.

The company further said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and "we find these allegations deeply disturbing."

"We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them," the statement added.

In the shocking incident, the inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year. The victim had shared the traumatic experience later.

(With agency inputs)