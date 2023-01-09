2 drunk passengers on IndiGo flight to Patna arrested for creating ruckus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2023 11:33 AM IST Updated: January 09, 2023 12:30 PM IST
An Indigo plane. Representative image/IANS

Indian low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday registered a complaint against two drunk passengers for consuming liquor inside a domestic flight en route to Patna.

The incident comes days after action was taken by Air India on a passenger for urinating on an elderly woman in an inebriated stated on a New York-New Delhi flight.

IndiGo informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) before landing that two passengers were carrying liquor, according to ANI news agency. The airline filed an official complaint with the authority concerned at Patna airport after landing. The Patna police arrested the passengers with the help of the CISF after they created a ruckus in the flight.

Air India had recently imposed a 30-day flying ban on a passenger for urinating on an elderly woman and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

