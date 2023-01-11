Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: Case against construction firm, 7 officials

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead on Tuesday.

NCC is named the first accused, followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and an executive engineer are the seventh and the eighth accused, respectively, police sources said. The company was the contractor that was carrying out the work.

Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at a 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city.

The woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son who were severely injured were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital by the bystanders, but they succumbed to their injuries.

"Both suffered head injuries, we tried our best to save them. There was a lot of blood loss already and also a fall in blood pressure," doctors who treated them said.

The woman's husband Lohit and the other child are doing fine, doctors added.

Namma Metro and the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the affected family.