More than 30 members of Azad's party to join Congress

New Delhi: More than 30 of the founding members of senior politician Ghulam Nabi Azad's newly found Democratic Azad Party aka DAP is speculated to join Congress on Tuesday, as the party gears up to meet the Election Commission for its registration.

Party sources say that the current name is tentative, as the commission will be allotting the final name.

Azad resigned from Indian National Congress in August last year, citing the destruction of consultative process by Rahul Gandhi as the reason for his decision. Congress general Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh recently termed DAP as Disappearing Azad Party, in a tweet.

'More leaders from DAP- the 'Disappearing Azad Party,' will end their leave of absence and return to where they belong. Expect news from Jammu, which is all set to welcome Bharat JodoYatra on Jan 19,' he said in the tweet.