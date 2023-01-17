BJP MP Tejasvi Surya allegedly opened IndiGo flight emergency window before takeoff, Congress furious

New Delhi: BJP leader and Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, is in the eye of a storm as the opposition, Congress has alleged that he opened the emergency window of an IndiGo flight shortly before takeoff from the Chennai Airport last month.

The incident on December 10, 2022, caused a two-hour delay in takeoff as the aircraft had to be subjected to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirappally.

In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo said a passenger travelling on flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process.

According to a report in The News Minute, the man who opened the emergency window was Surya, the MP from Bangalore South.

Citing an eyewitness, TNM reported that when the cabin crew was briefing the passengers on the safety protocol, Surya who was sitting near an emergency exit, pulled the lever. Tejasvi Surya has not responded to the allegation.

Congress demands action

Indian Youth Congress tweeted: "BJP MP Tejasvi Surya violates air safety norms by unlocking the emergency exit while the aircraft was being readied for takeoff! Why is the DGCA silent? Why has no inquiry been initiated against him?"

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "The BJP VIP Brats! How dare the airline complain? Is it the norm for the BJP power elite? Did it compromise passenger safety? Ohhh! U can’t ask questions about BJP’s entitled VIPs!"

DGCA claims the incident was reported

A senior official at aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the event was duly reported and that no safety was compromised.

"The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure," it said.

The DGCA official said it appears that by mistake, the Right-Hand emergency exit got opened by a passenger while the aircraft was on the ground.

"The crew took note and as a result, all appropriate airworthiness actions such as reinstalling of the door, pressurization check etc were carried out before the release of the aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)