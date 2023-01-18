Pinarayi Vijayan calls for 'new resistance' against Centre's divisive politics

Khammam (Telangana): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday strongly criticised the BJP-led Central Government. Addressing a public meeting organised by K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here, Pinarayi alleged the Centre was constantly 'trying to destroy' the country's federal structure and it was using the offices of Governors to target non-BJP state governments.



While accusing the Centre of 'undoing' the foundations of the nation's democracy, the Kerala chief minister called for a 'new resistance' to protect secularism, democracy and the Constitution.

"I hope that today, in Khammam, the land of people's resistances, we will have the beginning of a new resistance, a resistance to secure the ideals that we fought for in our freedom struggle. A resistance to protect our secularism, our democracy, our Constitution and thereby our nation," Pinarayi said.

The CM also termed the Centre's intention to impose Hindi as unacceptable. "Our language is our identity. The move to impose Hindi instead is unacceptable. It will certainly destroy the integrity of the nation. The Centre is being ruled by those who once betrayed the country and killed the Father of the Nation. While the Centre tries to encroach on the power of the states, the people must unite to oppose all their agendas to divide," said Pinarayi.

The BRS meeting at Khammam town saw Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CPI's D Raja sharing the dais with KCR, who aims to bolster his national political outreach with the presence of these leaders.

(With PTI inputs)