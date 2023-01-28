2 IAF fighter jets crash in Madhya Pradesh; one among 3 pilots missiing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 28, 2023 12:29 PM IST
Representational image. File photo: REUTERS

Madhya Pradesh: Two IAF fighter planes - a Sukhoi and a Mirage - crashed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri confirmed the crash. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar told PTI that the cause of the crash is not clear yet.

"It is not clear whether the planes collided against each other or not," he said. Two pilots ejected safely, but the third one is missing, he said.

Sources said that the two IAF fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior airport before they met with the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe." 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the IAF chief on the crash, Defence ministry sources said.

(With PTI inputs.)

