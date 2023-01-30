SC agrees to hear PIL challenging 'ban' on BBC documentary on Feb 6

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on February 6 six Public Interest Litigations challenging the challenging the ban on BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question'.

On January 21, the Ministry of the Information and Broadcasting reportedly invoked its emergency powers under the IT Rules 2021 to direct the removal of the links from YouTube and Twitter, when the first part of the documentary, which deals with the Gujarat riots of 2002.

Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state then.

One petition was by serial litigant Advocate M L Sharma. Another petition has been filed by journalist N Ram and Advocate Prashant Bhushan.

In his petition, Sharma argued that the citizens have the right to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots and the Centre's decision has infringed citizens' right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Representing Ram and Prashant Bhushan, Senior Advocate C U Singh said that Centre has not yet formally publicised the blocking order. Students are getting rusticated from universities for screening the documentary, he added.

He added that tweets of N Ram and Advocate Prashant Bhushan were taken down.