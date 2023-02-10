Appeal to celebrate 'cow hug day' withdrawn

Amid a flood of memes, the Centre on Friday withdrew a directive to celebrate February 14 as 'cow hug day'.

"As directed by the competent authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on February 14 stands withdrawn," the board's secretary S K Dutta said in a statement.

The appeal to mark February 14, which is traditionally celebrated as Valentine's Day, as 'cow hug day' was issued on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

The advisory urged people hug cows to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness". The move got the backing of some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders while also generating several memes ridiculing it.