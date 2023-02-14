BJP has 'nothing to hide' on Adani group: Amit Shah

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi's party has "nothing to hide or be afraid of" on the controversy over Adani group, Home Minister Amit Shash said on Tuesday, responding to opposition allegations of favouring the conglomerate attacked by a U.S. short seller.

Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, the business house's seven listed companies bearing his name have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

The Adani group has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against Hindenburg.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment," Amit Shah told ANI.

"But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," Shah added.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship, fell nearly 4% in early trade. The company, which pulled a $2.5 billion share sale earlier this month after the stock rout, will announce quarterly results later in the day.

India's Economic Times daily reported on Tuesday that Adani group executives had been holding negotiations since last week with Abu Dhabi's International Holding Corp (IHC) for capital infusion into Adani Enterprises or other group entities.

Adani and IHC did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.