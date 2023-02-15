One ideology, one person cannot make or break country: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said "good countries" of the world have multitude of ideas, and one ideology or one person can not make or break a country. He was speaking at an awards function organised by the Rajratna Puraskar Samiti here.

"One person, one thought, one group, one ideology can not make or break a country," Bhagwat said. "Good countries of the world have all kinds of thoughts. They also have all kinds of systems, and they are growing with this multitude of systems," he added.

Speaking of the Bhonsle family, the former royal family of Nagpur, he said it was connected with the RSS from the time of the Sangh's founder K B Hedgewar.

While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj founded `Swarajya' (sovereign state) and southern India was freed of atrocities during his time, East and North India were freed from atrocities under the rule of the Nagpur Bhonsle family, he said.