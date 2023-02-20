Former minister HDR Lyngdoh dies during campaigning for Meghalaya polls

Former Meghalaya home minister, HDR Lyngdoh, collapsed and died on Monday during a campaign for the upcoming state assembly election.

The UDP candidate was to contest from Sohiong in the polls scheduled for February 27.

He reportedly collapsed during a meeting and had been rushed to the hospital, before was confirmed dead. He was 66.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condoled the demise of the veteran politician.

"Shri Lyngdoh served the state in different capacities over the years & was a dedicated leader to the people. His demise is a great loss to Meghalaya. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Sangma.