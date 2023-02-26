Beginning of new Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge at party's plenary session

Nava Raipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party is facing several challenges, which it can meet but what is needed is unity, discipline and determination.

In his concluding remarks at the party's 85th plenary session here, Kharge said the session may be ending but it heralds the beginning of a "new Congress".

"Today, we have many challenges before us, but none that the Congress cannot deal with. What is needed is unity, discipline and determination. Our strength lies in the strength of the party," he said.

"Our conduct at the national level will have an impact on crores of party colleagues at every level," the Congress chief added.

Noting that many things change with time, he said people's aspirations and expectations change, new challenges emerge, but new ways are also found out.

"That is why it is said that the path of politics and social work never ends. We just have to keep going. Many of our generations have been walking on this path and will continue to do so in the future," he said.

Will keep questions about Adani, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the party will keep asking questions about Gautam Adani till the truth comes out, as he flayed BJP leaders for coming out in support of the industrialist in Parliament.



He also said the party should formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya " undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he along with the entire country will participate in it, indicating another such initiative.

Launching a strong attack on the government on the Adani issue, he charged that Adani was working against the country by cornering the entire wealth.

"When we asked in Parliament what is the prime minister's relation with Adani our entire speech is expunged. We will ask in Parliament thousands of times till the truth of Adani ji is out, we will not stop," he said at the 85th plenary session of the Congress here amid applause.

"I want to tell Adani that his company is 'hurting' the country and is 'snatching the entire infrastructure of country," the former Congress president charged.

"The battle for the country's freedom was against one company as it had taken away all wealth and ports etc.," he said.

"History is being repeated. This is work against the country and if that happens the entire Congress party will stand against it," he said.

He also said that the party will continue to ask questions on the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani.