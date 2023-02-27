Telangana govt announces Rs 10 lakh to family of woman medical student

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the woman medico who allegedly attempted suicide five days ago and died at a state-run hospital here while undergoing treatment.

Describing the woman's death as extremely unfortunate and painful, state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said in a release Sunday night that the government would stand by the her family.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh from the government to her family.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also expressed anguish over the demise of the post-graduate medical student, the Panchyat Raj Minister said.

Observing that investigation was on into the incident and that the accused has already been arrested, Dayakar Rao said tough action would be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, the woman's father told reporters at the hospital late on Sunday night that Dayakar Rao has assured him that another Rs 20 lakh and a gazetted officer-rank government job would be given to a family member.

The body was later shifted to her native place near Warangal for the funeral.

The first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on December 22 after being "harassed" by her senior in the same college, a male doctor, police had said.

The senior student was arrested on December 24.

Relatives of the deceased woman held protests Sunday night at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in the city where she was treated.

State Health Minister Harish Rao expressed condolences to the deceased medico's family.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy and other leaders condoled the death of the woman medical student.

Alleging that the Chief Minister did not respond on the issue, Sanjay Kumar has said an inquiry should be conducted into the woman's death by a sitting judge.