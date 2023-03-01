Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj for Delhi Cabinet

PTI
Published: March 01, 2023 12:58 PM IST Updated: March 01, 2023 05:39 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi speaks during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in the excise policy case, at AAP office in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet, sources claimed on Wednesday.

The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the city government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the COVID-19 crisis.

AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

