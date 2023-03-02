3 acquitted in Hathras rape-murder case

IANS
Published: March 02, 2023 05:24 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Istockphoto/rudall30

Lucknow: In a significant development, an SC/ST court has acquitted three people accused in the 2020 Hathras rape and murder case and held one person guilty.

The court announced that out of the four accused, Sandeep, Ravi, Luv Kush and Ramu, only Sandeep has been held guilty of the crime.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14, 2020. She died on September 29 in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

RELATED ARTICLES

The victim was cremated in the night near her home. Her family had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.

Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The victim's family said that they were upset at the acquittal and would soon move the high court, challenging the lower court's decision.

 

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout