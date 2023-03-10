H3N2 virus: One death each reported in Karnataka and Haryana

New Delhi: Two people have died of H3N2 influenza virus in the country today, said the Union Health Ministry sources. The first death was reported in Karnataka and the second in Haryana.



An 82-year-old man in Hassan in Karnataka became the first victim of virus infection. According to the district health officer of Hassan, Hire Gowda died due to the virus on March 1.

He said Gowda was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension as well.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 24 and he died on March 1. The sample sent for testing, confirmed he was infected by the virus on March 6.

90 cases in the country

Around 90 cases of the infection have been reported in the country so far. Eight H1N1 virus cases have also been detected.

Persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, being reported across the country for the past two to three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts said recently.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past few months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said ICMR scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

