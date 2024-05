Pune Porsche crash: Teen driver granted bail with order to write essay, father arrested

Pune: The Maharashtra Police have arrested the father of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a fatal car accident in Pune, Maharashtra, an official stated on Tuesday. The Porsche was allegedly driven by the juvenile who was reportedly intoxicated, hit and killed two motorbike riders in the Kalyani Nagar area here in the wee hours of Sunday.



"We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Police had registered a case against the teenager's father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime branch, an official earlier said. Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs. According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the man, despite knowing his son did not have a valid driving license, gave him the car, thus endangering the latter's life, and allowed him to party even as the father knew that he consumes liquor.

'Write essay, study traffic rules'

The teenager, who was involved in the car crash, was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The board granted him bail hours later and directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days. "The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the order read.

According to police, a case has been registered against the youngster under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police on Monday said they will move a higher court for permission to try the teenager involved in the accident as an adult.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes at around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when the speeding Porsche hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction. The two riders -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh died of their injuries, police said.

(With PTI inputs)