Malappuram teenager's virology report confirms H1N1 virus as cause of death

Malappuram: The virology report of a 13-year-old boy, who died on Monday, has confirmed the H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu, as the cause of death.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr R Renuka confirmed that Gokul Das of Kuttippuram died of swine flu as per the test reports.

He was under treatment at the Kuttippuram Taluk Hospital, where he succumbed to the disease.

Health officials had sent Gokul's blood and saliva samples to the Virology Institute at Alappuzha to confirm the cause of death, the results of which came back on Thursday.

“People should be vigilant against the H1NI virus infection. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, persons standing close to them can contract the virus.

Hence, those affected with fever, cough, throat pain, cold, and body pain should stay indoors to avoid the disease from spreading,” said the DMO.

She also advised that the elderly, children and people with comorbidities should wear masks to protect themselves from the airborne disease.