28 gold bars worth Rs 1.15 cr seized from two IndiGo flights

IANS
Published: March 20, 2023 07:51 AM IST
representational image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: The Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here recovered 28 gold bars worth Rs 1.15 crore after rummaging two IndiGo flights, officials said.

A Customs official said that the action was initiated on Saturday on the basis of intelligence inputs received by them.

"One flight was routed from Bangkok to Kolkata to Delhi to Patna to Delhi and the other from Singapore to Hyderabad to Delhi. During rummaging, 28 gold bars (14 from each of flight) were recovered, which weighed 2,493 gm," the official said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The recovered gold bars were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout