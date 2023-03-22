Deadline for linking Aadhaar-voter ID extended by a year

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 22, 2023 11:41 AM IST
Representational image: File photo/Manorama

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar number with voter ID to March 31, 2024. The deadline for linking the two documents was set to expire on April 1, 2023.

The deadline was extended in a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

“The central government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification dated June 17, 2022. In the said notification, for the words and figures, the 1st April 2023 for the words and figures, the 31st March , 2024 shall be substituted,” the notification read.

The electors may submit their Aadhaar numbers for linking with voter IDs by filling a new form.

