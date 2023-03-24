Silenced RaGa vows to fight for 'voice of India'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he is ready to 'pay any cost' in his fight 'for the voice of India'.

Gandhi tweeted his statement shortly after a Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as MP from Wayanad a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

The case pertained to his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Following his disqualification, Gandhi will not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

Congress has said it will fight the issue politically and legally, while BJP has said the decision to disqualify Gandhi was a legal one and not a political call.

Several opposition leaders hit out at the BJP following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)



