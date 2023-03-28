BJP functionary hacked to death by seven people in Puducherry

Published: March 28, 2023 12:18 PM IST
The BJP functionary is said to be a close relative of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam. Photo: @NNsonukanojia / Twitter

Puducherry: Police said thhat a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) of Puducherry was allegedly hacked to death at a bakery shop in neighbouring Villianoor on Monday.

A seven member gang who had come on three motor cycles on Sunday night "first hurled country bombs at Senthil Kumaran and subsequently attacked him using lethal weapons causing his death," they said.

The BJP functionary is said to be a close relative of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to government hospital for post-mortem.

The police have formed teams to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, DMK opposition leader R Siva raised the issue during zero hour in the territorial Assembly today.

Siva requested the government to expedite the probe "through an efficient police officer."

He also alleged that the murder of Senthil Kumaran had caused "panic among the people".

The DMK leader claimed that people are questioning how one could be safe if a relative of the Home Minister himself was hacked to death.

(With input from PTI)

