Karnataka Assembly polls to be held on May 10: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10. The counting of votes will be held on May 13.

The EC did not announce a bypoll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 mandates the Election Commission to fill casual vacancies in the Houses of Parliament and state legislatures through byelections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.

The first list of 124 Congress candidates for the upcoming elections in Karnataka was released on Saturday. The Congress is the first party to release its candidates' list for the elections in Karnataka.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

(With inputs from PTI)