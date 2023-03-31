Amritpal Singh's aide Joga Singh arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 31, 2023 03:03 PM IST
As per reports, Amritpal Singh asked Joga to be on the run to mislead police. Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh's close aide Joga Singh was arrested on Friday from Sonewal in Punjab.

Joga Singh had escaped with Amritpal two weeks ago.

As per reports, Amritpal asked Joga to be on the run to mislead police. Apparently, when Joga was caught, he was alone. The Punjab police has been tracking Amritpal through his driver's phone signal.

Amritpal, who shared two videos on Youtube while he was on the run, has been dodging the police since March 18. The 30-year-old separatist's latest video, uploaded on Thursday, said he will not surrender.

About three weeks before he eloped, he had stormed a police station near Amritstar to secure the release of a man who was arrested.

