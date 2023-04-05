Oscar-winner Keeravani receives his Padma Shri from President Murmu

Academy Award winner MM Keeravani received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The music director, who won India's first Oscar for an original song for 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster, RRR, was among the 53 personalities who received their Padma awards on the day.

The President had approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards on Republic Day. A first group of 53 had received their awards on March 22.

On Wednesday, three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri awards were presented.

Among other personalities who received their Pamda awards on the day were Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty and physicist Deepak Dhar.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis were presented with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Yadav's son, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, received the award on his behalf, while Mahalanabis' award was received by his nephew.

Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are the second, third and fourth-highest civilian honours of India respectively after Bharat Ratna.

(With PTI inputs)