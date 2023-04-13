Madani deserves no relaxation in bail conditions: Karnataka govt to SC

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has asked the Supreme Court to grant no relaxation to the bail conditions imposed on PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani, who is an accused in the Bengaluru blast case.

"Madani is a habitual offender. He should not be allowed to visit Kerala under concession," the Karnataka government told the Supreme Court in an affidavit.

There is a case of witness intimidation agianst him and the chances of destroying evidence are high given his criminal background, the state government said.

Madani had requested permission to visit Kerala for an Ayurvedic treatment.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked why the accused should not be permitted to visit Kerala if the trial in the case was completed. Subsequently, the Karnataka government filed an affidavit against it. Karnataka Anti Terrorism Cell Assistant Commissioner Dr Sumeet submitted the affidavit.

Six more accused are yet to be arrested in the case. Madani is likely to abscond if the bail condition is relaxed. The government also said that Madani would contact absconding suspects, collect information and intimidate witnesses. The Supreme Court will consider Madani's request on Thursday.