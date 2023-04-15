COVID stalled Centre's attempt to turn India into a Hindu Pakistan: Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor has said that in a way, the COVID-19 pandemic, saved the country from turning into a Hindu Pakistan. He says he had warned that a victory for BJP in the 2019 General Elections would result in just that.

Citing the legislation on triple talaq and the abrogation of Article 370, Tharoor said he wasn't far off from the prediction. But then COVID-19 struck and the country was saved as the entire legislative momentum was stalled by the urgent need to tackle the pandemic, he said.

During an interaction at the Press Club in Mumbai on Saturday, Tharoor also said that loyalty test serves as the sole criteria for appointment of heads to autonomous institutions in the country.

According to the Congress MP, under the BJP government in the Centre, there seems to be a very serious undermining of the strength of institutions across the spectrum.

Referring to the Election Commission, he said there was a time when governments seem to respect the autonomy of autonomous institutions by appointing individuals known for their independence and integrity and cited examples of former Chief Election Commissioners TN Seshan and J M Lyndoh.

Tharoor has accused the Center of intimidating the Press and said if he had a voice in the Congress party's manifesto, he would suggest projecting freedom of press and non-interference.

