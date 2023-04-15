Karnataka Assembly polls: Cong releases third list of 43 candidates

New Delhi: On Saturday, the Congress unveiled its third list of 43 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, including Laxman Savadi, a former deputy chief minister and leader of the BJP from Athani assembly seat.

The Congress did not field former chief minister Siddharamaiah from Kolar assembly constituency and instead fielded Kothur G Manjunath from the seat, according to the list.

Siddharamaiah was seeking to contest from the Kolar assembly seat as the second constituency. The party has already fielded him from Varuna constituency, earlier represented by his son.

The party also fielded former Governor Margaret Alva's son Nivedit Alva from the Kumta assembly seat.

The party has so far fielded candidates in 209 seats, including 124 seats in the first list and another 42 seats in the second list, and is yet to announce the seats of 15 more candidates.

Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, had joined the Congress on Friday.

Savadi, a Lingayat leader in Belagavi district, on Friday resigned from the Legislative Council and the BJP before heading to the office of the Congress.

"From today onwards, I have no connection with the BJP. I will be a devoted and loyal worker of the Congress, just as I was in the BJP for 20 to 25 years," he had said.