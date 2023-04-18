Gujarat farmer, wife end lives with make-shift guillotine as part of ‘sacrificial’ ritual

Ahmedabad: A 38-year-old farmer and his wife from Vinchiya village of Rajkot district in Gujarat ended their lives in a most unthinkable manner. They used an improvised guillotine-like device to behead themselves.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Police said prima facie it appeared to be a sacrificial ritual. But cops are probing other angles in the case too.

Police also found a handwritten note in Gujarati with thumb impressions of the duo, stating that they killed themselves willingly and no one was to be blamed.

The deceased were identified as Hemu Makwana and his wife Hansa Makwana (35). Their decapitated bodies were found in their farm by family members.

Vinchiya police sub-inspector Indrajitsinh Jadeja said, “We found a an improvised guillotine-like device which the couple used to end their lives. They seem to have pulled up the blades of the device themselves and released it in such a manner that their heads fell into a ‘havan kund’ (fire pit),” said Jadeja.

A Gujarati couple used an improvised guillotine-like device to behead themselves. Photo: Special arrangement

He added that on questioning the villagers and relatives of the deceased, it was revealed that in the past year, the couple had made a temporary temple like structure with plastic bags. They had also placed a picture of lord Shiva and made a Shivling out of mud which they worshipped.

Jadeja said they have recorded statements of the family members and sent the body for autopsy. He added that a day before the incident, the deceased had sent their two children aged 13 and 12, to their maternal uncle’s house.

The note stated that Hansa was not keeping well.