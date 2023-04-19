2 goods' trains catch fire after colliding near MP's Singhpur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Shahdol: The engines of two goods trains caught fire after colliding near Singhpur railway station on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, the drivers have been injured, and two railway workers are feared trapped.

'The goods trains derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district due to signal overshoot,' disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, an official from Bilaspur railway division said.

The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50 am.

The derailment took place because of signal overshoot, the official said without giving more details.

This disrupted traffic on the Bilaspur-Katni railway route, he said.

Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, according to sources.

(With PTI inputs.)

