Sudan clash: PM Modi calls for preparation of contingency evacuation plans after high-level meet

New Delhi: With the intense fighting in Sudan showing no signs of abating, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit nation.

The PM assessed the developments in Sudan with a specific focus on safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout the country.

According to an official statement, Modi, at a high-level meeting, instructed relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments in Sudan and evaluate safety of Indian nationals there.

The prime minister directed preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and viability of various options.

"The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week," it said.

It said Modi also instructed officials to continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals and extend them all possible assistance.

"The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan," it said.

People look for water during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan April 20, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since the fighting broke out there six days ago.On Thursday, WHO had reported 330 deaths and nearly 3,2000 people injured.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana.

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

Kerala CM sends letter to Modi

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the PM to ensure the safe repatriation of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, in Sudan.

In a letter sent to the PM on Thursday, the Kerala CM expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs and the the Indian Mission in Sudan, saying the control room set up by the ministry would be of great help to Indians in the violence-hit country who need information and assistance.



Vijayan, in the letter, told the PM that a large number of Keralites were currently employed in Sudan, mostly as health professionals and other skilled workers. "The Government of Kerala has received petitions and calls stating that a number of our people are not able to access to basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, food and medicines since the outbreak of the conflict," he said.

As the Khartoum airport was heavily damaged in the air strikes, those who are stuck there have informed the state government that repatriation via the capital city does not appear to be an available option, the CM pointed out.

As per the information received, several Keralites are stuck in remote areas of Sudan and need to be repatriated, he said.

"I request your (PM's) intervention and guidance to the persons concerned so as to make sure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and their safe repatriation at the earliest," Vijayan said.

The Kerala CM also tweeted his request to the Prime Minister.

The conflict in Sudan is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

(With PTI inputs.)