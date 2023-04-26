11 killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published: April 26, 2023 03:45 PM IST Updated: April 26, 2023 03:51 PM IST
The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said. Representational image: Reuters

Dantewada: According to reports, ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur. Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said. Further details were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

