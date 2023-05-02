I have decided to step down as NCP president: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar stated that he will step down from his position on Tuesday.

Announcing the decision to step down, Pawar, former Congress man and three-time chief minister of Maharashtra, said a committee of senior NCP leaders will decide the party's future course.



“The committee will include Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, P C Chacko, Narhari Zirwal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujabl, Dilip Walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad,” he said.

He made the announcement at the launch of the revised version of Marathi autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati', which includes developments post-2015, at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

Surprised by the sudden announcement, party workers present at the venue asked Pawar to withdraw his decision to step down as the party chief.

"After a long time (being at the helm of the party) it is necessary to stop somewhere. Therefore, I have decided to step down from the post of NCP president," Pawar told the audience.

"Since the formation of NCP in 1999, I have been serving as the president for the past 24 years. My journey in public life started on May 1, 1960 and has been continuing for the past 63 years. Of that, I have been working continuously as a member or minister of one house or the other for 56 years.

"Three more years are left in my Rajya Sabha membership. During this period I will focus my attention on the affairs of the state and the country and will not take any other responsibility," he said.

Pawar, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.