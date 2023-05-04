'Prince' Nikhil Kumaraswamy reaches out to people without a crown

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's campaign vehicle reminds one of an old advertisement for a particular glue. People crowd all over the vehicle that rattles its way through a bumpy road. No one falls off — they just stick to the vehicle.

When the vehicle passes by, the glue company's name becomes clear behind it.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's vehicle, too, is overcrowded. At least 30 people have managed to cling to it, and Nikhil seems to be the glue that sticks them together.

Titles are many for Nikhil. He is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and the son of Karnataka's former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

He has abdicated all these titles as hit the campaign trail to the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. He visits the kitchens of houses, anyone can throw an arm around his shoulder, and click selfies.

For the people, he is not the next-door boy. Nikhil is their boy. They shower him in yellow flowers wherever he goes.

Nikhil, however, had suffered a bitter defeat in the last Lok Sabha polls. Actor Sumalatha vanquished him by a margin of more than one lakh votes in Mandya. The only respite is the fact that his grandfather, too, lost the election.

Nikhil opened up to Manorama at a small house on Masjid Road in Harohalli.

Everyone wants to know about Janata Dal (S)'s plans. What are your plans?

Win, win, win. Assume power by winning 120 seats.

Is it possible? The BJP and Congress have been claiming that you will not get 20 seats?

The voters will decide it, not the BJP or Congress.

What if the BJP or Congress bags close to 100 seats and JD(S)'s seats become a crucial factor?

Such a situation will not arise. In case it happens, we will seek the voters' advice.

There were differences within the family over seats?

Differences of opinion are natural during discussions on seats. We are now united.

Your campaign is mostly centered on Muslim-dominated areas. You have also claimed that the JD(S), once winning power, will reinstate the reservation quota of Muslims. Since you have joined hands with the BJP earlier, will they trust you?

It's true that such a circumstance existed earlier. I don't think it will be necessary in the future. The Dal government implemented the four percent reservation for Muslims in 1995. My grandfather was then the chief minister.

Have you taken a break from the movies?



Yes. This is a 24-hour job, and cinema is possible in between.

Due to health issues, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy are inactive in the campaign. However, the family has delivered Nikhil at the constituency like parents dropping off children in school.

His mother and MLA Anita Kumaraswamy has given him her seat, Ramanagara. His father and grandfather are with him like textbooks on how to win even in defeat.