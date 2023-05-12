Dance troupe meets with accident in Kanyakumari, four dead

Four were killed in a road accident at Kanyakumari on Friday. A car travelling with a dance troupe collided with a bus. Seven are critically injured. The accident took place at Vellamadam on the Nagercoil-Tirunelveli highway.

The group was returning after a dance program in Trichantur. There were 11 people inside the vehicle - 10 of them from Kanyakumari and one from Kerala.

Four people, including the car driver, died on the spot. The initial information is that the car driver fell asleep leading to the accident.