Karnataka polls: Congress headquarters in celebratory mood as victory signs emerge

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2023 09:18 AM IST Updated: May 13, 2023 09:53 AM IST
The Congress is hopeful of returning to power in the southern state. Photo: PTI

The Congress headquarters in the National capital wore a festive look with party workers performing Pooja as the counting began for 224 member assembly polls.

The counting for the Karnataka assembly began at 8 a.m. and soon after, Congress workers were seen in festive mood as they danced to bhangra tunes at the party headquarters with dhol and nagaras.

Party leaders also performed special pooja of Lord Hanuman outside the party headquarters wishing for its victory.

They also raised slogans for party's victory in Karnataka assembly polls and for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Voting for the Karnataka assembly took place in May 10. The Congress had campaigned aggressively in Karnataka with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi all campaigning in the southern state.

The Congress is hopeful of returning to power in the southern state.

(With inputs from IANS)

