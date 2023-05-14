New Delhi: Praveen Sood, the Karnataka police chief, has been chosen as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a term of two years.

A high-level committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had met on Saturday evening and shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the post of CBI Director.

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's fixed tenure of two years is coming to an end on May 25.



Praveen Sood is a 1986-batch IPS officer from the state cadre. Sood was made the Karnataka DGP in 2018. He was due to retire in May 2024.

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure."

The CBI Director is selected by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, CJI and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for a fixed tenure of two years. The tenure can be extended up to five years.