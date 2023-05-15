Mandatory unique ID numbers for medical practitioners; renew licence every 5 yrs

New Delhi: All medical practitioners in the country will now have to mandatorily obtain a Unique Identity (UID) number to continue with their practice. The UID for doctors, to be generated as per a notification by the National Medical Commission (NMC), will be granted by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) under the NMC.

As per the notification, the doctors will have to complete the registration formalities and receive the UID within three months.

Doctors who have registered under any of the councils can update their information on the web portal within three months for free of cost.

Licence term

The licence for practicing medicine will have to be renewed every five years. The license for new applicants too will be granted for a similar period and to get it renewed, they will have to approach the respective state councils and submit the application.

If the practitioners fail to renew the licence within the specific time period, they will be denied permission to practice in the country.

National register

Although the fee for generating the UID goes to the NMC, the decision on applications will be made by the state councils concerned. In effect, all practitioners who have registered themselves under the State councils will automatically become members of the national register as well.

All details concerning the medical practitioners, including their respective educational qualifications, area of specialization and registration number, etc will be available on the NMC website.

The notification, meanwhile, stipulates those pursuing medical degrees in foreign countries to clear the National Exit Exam before registering themselves in the national medical register.

How to obtain licence

• Application should be submitted through the EMRB website; it will be handed over to the respective state councils for verification.

• Decision of the State Council is crucial in allotting licences.

• As the doctors receive licenses, all their details, including names, will be reflected in the state and national register.

• Doctors may update the additional qualifications that they receive after registration by submitting an application to the NMC.

• If the state council rejects an application, the applicant may file an appeal with the EMRB within 30 days of receipt of such a decision. The practitioner can also file a second appeal with the NMC in case their first appeal gets rejected by the EMRB.

• The practitioners who have registered under a state council can shift the registration to another state by filing an application to the NMC.

• If the licence of a practitioner gets cancelled under any particular circumstances, it will be recorded in the national register as well.