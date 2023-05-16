Siddaramaiah to become Karnataka CM: Reports

New Delhi: Putting an end to the speculations regarding the next chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress High Command has finally decided on Siddaramaiah for the position, according to Manorama News.

As per reports, the official announcement will be made after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently in Shimla, reaches Delhi.

She is expected to land in Delhi tonight, following which she will hold talks with both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, the other contender who has staked claim to the post of chief minister.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, earlier today, met with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence.



It is understood that Kharge informed Shivakumar of the High Command's decision to make Siddaramaiah the new CM in this meeting.

The decision is based on the support Siddaramaiah received from the newly-elected MLAs.

Kharge is to meet Siddaramaiah post his meeting with D K Shivakumar.