TN hooch tragedy: Prime accused taken into custody

Villupuram: The prime accused in the recent hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts has been taken into custody on Wednesday. The death toll in this incident rose to 21 on Tuesday.

The cases pertaining to the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor was transferred to the CB- CID by DGP C Sylendra Babu following instructions from Chief Minister M K Stalin. Police claimed the deaths occurred due to consumption of methanol and not hooch.

State Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK over the hooch deaths and demanded Stalin's resignation as CM,

Thirteen persons died in Villupuram district between May 13 and 15, and eight persons were arrested in connection with the deaths and illicit brewing of liquor. Later, one more person succumbed. Five persons died in Chengalpattu district till May 15 and two persons succumbed today, taking the death toll to 21 so far.

"After visiting the affected persons at the government medical college hospital in Mundiyambakkam in Villupuram district, the chief minister had announced to transfer the case to the CB-CID for further investigation. Accordingly, the cases have been transferred to the CB-CID by the state police chief," an official release said.

Palaniswami met the persons who are undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor in the districts, even as the police claimed the tragedy that struck Ekkiyarkuppam and Perunkaranai villages was due to the consumption of methanol, a deadly concoction made by illicit brewers, and not due to spurious liquor.

The AIADMK general secretary also slammed the ruling DMK over the issue of hooch and alleged action was not being taken against those selling illicit liquor.

Referring to the Marakkanam hooch tragedy here, he said those undergoing treatment were suffering from health issues including eyesight problems. "This is a sad and shocking incident. This government has not brought any schemes in the last two years. Those selling spurious liquor are not facing action," he told reporters later.

During the 2011-21 AIADMK regime, the issue was dealt with sternly and the stringent Goondas Act was invoked against those nabbed for selling illicit liquor, the former Chief Minister said.

Attacking Stalin over the issue, Palaniswami charged the former was "inept and a puppet CM" and sought his resignation.

"There is outrage...they (DMK) promised rivers of milk and honey will flow (ahead of the 2021 polls) but only that of alcohol is flowing now," Palaniswami said in a dig at the ruling party.

The CM underlined his government's resolve to eradicate the menace of hooch and drugs and the government has acted against a set of police officials, including placing the then Villupuram SP under suspension.

Meanwhile, Babu said the organic chemical was procured from a man from Puducherry by various persons and was used to brew the spurious liquor.

This light, volatile, colourless and flammable liquid is used for industrial purposes. Methanol has the odour of alcohol.

"Effective measures taken to prevent the brewing of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu, and also the enhanced vigil to curtail the movement of the illicit liquor, resulted in its non-availability in the state. Few persons resorted to selling the chemical substance stolen from industrial units. Hence, this tragedy," a release from the DGP said.

Investigation is on to find out from which industrial unit this methanol was stolen and the nexus between those involved in this nefarious activity, the release further said.

"Samples of the spirit seized from Ekkiyarkuppam village near Marakkanam in Villupuram district and Perunkaranai village in Chengalpattu district were sent for analysis and the report stated that it was methanol and not hooch that led to the deaths," the release said and added two persons who sold the spirit were arrested and further investigation is on.

Last year, 1,40,649 prohibition cases were registered, and 1,39,697 people were arrested. About 37,217 litres of spirit and 2,957 vehicles were seized. This year, so far 55,474 cases were registered and 55,173 persons were arrested.

Around, 2,55,078 litres of spirit were seized. Including 69 four-wheelers used in transporting illicit liquor 1,077 motor vehicles were confiscated and steps are on to detain 79 persons under the Goondas Act, the release said.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said about 55 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the two districts after they took ill consuming the spurious liquor. An officer would be appointed to monitor the treatment being provided to them, he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, effecting the transfer of various IAS officials, the Tamil Nadu goverment shifted Chengalpattu Collector A R Rahul Nadh, replacing him with A K Kamal Kishore. Nadh has been appointed as Tuticorin Collector.

(With inputs from PTI)