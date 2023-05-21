Karnataka CM lauded for giving up 'zero traffic' protocol in Bengaluru City

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked for taking back the 'zero traffic' protocol for his motorcade inside Bengaluru City.

The freshly sworn-in chief minister said in a tweet that the decision was taken "after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to zero traffic".

The decision has been well received on social media with several users suggesting other states' chief ministers should follow the model.

Earlier this year, Bengaluru was ranked the second most congested city, in terms of vehicle movement, by a Dutch traffic index study.

According to the index, the travel time to drive 10km in Bengaluru City was 29 minutes and 10 seconds.

Two years ago, then Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai had also asked the City police to not impose traffic restrictions during his road travel.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had regularly faced flak for the traffic restrictions imposed to enable free movement of his convoy.

The Manorama News had reported that the Kerala CM uses twice the number of officials and vehicles than the allowed norm of 40 and 7 respectively.