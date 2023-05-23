Malayali Congress leader UT Khader nominated as Karnataka Speaker

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 23, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Karnataka Congress leader UT Khader. Photo courtesy: Twitter/UT Khader

Bengaluru: Malayali Congress leader UT Khader was nominated as the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly on Monday. He is likely to file a nomination on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will extent support to the leader and sign the nomination papers.

Khader hails from Uppala in Kerala's Kasaragod. Though he has roots in Kasaragod, he was born and brought up in Mangalore.

Khader was the deputy opposition leader in the last Karnataka Assembly. The leader, who secured his fifth win in the Assembly elections this time, is a representing the Mangalore Constituency in Dakshin Kannada district. He defeated BJP’s Sathish Kumpala by a margin of 22,790 votes.

He has also served as the Minister of Housing & Urban Development, Health, Food & Civil Supplies in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

While Khader has assets worth over Rs 3 crore he declared in his affidavit that he does not own any cars.

