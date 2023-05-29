10 dead in car-bus collision near Mysuru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2023 05:49 PM IST

At least ten persons died following a head-on collision involving a private bus and a car at T Narasipura in Mysuru on Monday.

All the deceased were passengers of the car. Three of them have been identified as Janardhana (45), Sasikumar (24) and Puneeth (4).

The accident occurred around 3 pm near the Kuruburu village on the Kollegal-T Narasipura state highway.

The passengers of the car were tourists from Sanganakallu near Bellary. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Mysuru.

According to reports, the stretch frequently witnesses accidents.

