Coast Guard, DRI recover 32kg gold dumped at sea in Gulf of Mannar

PTI
Published: June 01, 2023 08:00 PM IST
The photograph of the seized gold shared by the authorities.

Chennai: In a joint operation involving the Coast Guard, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs, 32 kilograms of gold dumped at sea has been recovered.

The gold, valued at Rs 20.2 crore, was being smuggled from India to Sri Lanka, an official release here said.

The seizure was a result of a specific input from the DRI regarding smuggling of contraband between Sri Lanka and India, following which a joint operation was launched by Indian Coast Guard and DRI on May 30.

Underwater divers salvaged the precious metal from under the sea after the smugglers threw it aboard while being pursued by officials of the agencies.

